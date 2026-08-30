Ukraine's national debt grows by $4-5 bln each month

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ukraine's national debt grows by an average of $4-5 billion a month, according to TASS calculations based on data from the country's Finance Ministry.

The debt stands at about $218-219 billion at the end of August and is expected to reach around $240 billion by the end of 2026 and at least $290 billion by the end of 2027. This would amount to about $8,500 in debt per Ukrainian by the end of 2026 and around $10,400 by the end of 2027.

However, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's estimates are likely to fall short of the actual additional borrowing needed. Kiev will require at least $6-7 billion this year to fund military operations and pay service members, with no domestic sources to fill the gap.