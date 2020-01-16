Putin highlights encouraging signs in Russian-Japanese relations

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 16. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Tokyo are progressing steadily, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"I would like to note that ties between our nations steadily developing and we are very encouraged," the Russian leader said during his meeting with Japan's intelligence chief Shigeru Kitamura.

Putin noted that on Wednesday, Kitamura had extensive talks with Nikolay Patrushev, who heads Russia’s Security Council.

"Please relay [my] very best regards to Mr. Prime Minister [Shinzo Abe]. I hope it would be possible to discuss […] when and where we could continue our meetings and our consultations [with Abe]," Putin said.