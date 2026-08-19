Houthis attack eight Saudi oil tankers over month — spokesman

DOHA, August 19. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement attacked eight Saudi Arabian oil tankers since July 20, the group’s military spokesman Yahya Saria stated.

"From July 20, when the decision to impose a ban on maritime shipping against the Saudi enemy was announced, until August 19, the Yemeni armed forces (the Houthis - TASS) were able to attack eight Saudi oil tankers," he wrote in a statement. Saria specified that five vessels were attacked in the Red Sea and three in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

According to him, during the same period, the Houthis blocked the passage of 48 Saudi tankers, forcing them to change course. Of these, 34 vessels were stopped in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, and 14 in the Red Sea. The spokesman also reported that nine military operations had been carried out during which Yemeni rebels attacked targets in Saudi Arabia, including Yanbu, Najran, Jazan, Abha, and oil infrastructure in the Eastern Province. He described these actions as a response to strikes on the Sana’a airport and the port in the Al Hudaydah Governorate. In addition, the Houthis reported carrying out 14 strikes against concentrations of pro-Saudi forces in Yemen, in areas such as Al-Ruwaik, Al-Abr, Al-Wadiyah, Marib, and Mokha. According to the movement’s spokesman, these strikes sank two military landing ships and more than ten boats.