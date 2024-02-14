Defense firm delivers batch of T-80BVM tanks with extra protection to Russian troops

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Omsk-based Transport Engineering Plant Omsktransmash (part of the Uralvagonzavod defense enterprise within the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a batch of T-80BVM tanks with enhanced turret protection to Russian troops, the Uralvagonzavod press office reported on Wednesday.

"Omsktransmash has dispatched a new batch of T-80BVM tanks to the Defense Ministry. The upgraded T-80BVM tanks have received enhanced reactive armor, which considerably improves the crew protection. In addition, the tanks leave the territory of the Omsk Transport Engineering Plant with an extra turret protection module, which was unveiled at the Army 2023 military forum," the press office said on its Telegram channel.

The T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the T-80BV tank. The upgraded armored vehicle features an improved 125mm cannon and an enhanced 1,250 hp gas turbine engine. A multi-channel gunner sight, a mechanic-driver’s vision device and an armament stabilizer are also mounted on the upgraded tank. The combat vehicle is reinforced with slat armor and a modular active protection system. The deliveries of T-80BVM tanks to Russian troops began in 2019.