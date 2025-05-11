MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit a Ukrainian aircraft repair shop and drone boats warehouses, as well as temporary deployment sites of foreign mercenaries in 80 areas after the V-day ceasefire ended, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, since May 8, Russian air defenses have downed 58 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones outside the special military operation zone. Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defenses shot down three JDAM bombs and 143 Ukrainian drones, including eight outside the special military operation zone.

Meanwhile, Russian servicemen continued the special military operation with the end of the ceasefire, which was in effect from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10).

Russia’s battlegroup West eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian troops and destroyed the enemy's M113 armored personnel carrier, six pickup trucks and an artillery gun, the ministry said.

According to its statement, the battlegroup North wiped out up to 200 enemy servicemen and destroyed an air target detection station.

At the same time, the battlegroup South eliminated over 80 Ukrainian troops and destroyed four vehicles, an electronic warfare station, a radar station and an ammunition depot.

The battlegroup East, meanwhile, wiped out up to 150 enemy servicemen and destroyed a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle.

In turn, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 460 Ukrainian servicemen since the end of the ceasefire and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and two artillery guns, the Russian Defense Ministry said.