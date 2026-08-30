Dozens of servicemen arrested after attempted mutiny in Niger — AP

NAIROBI, August 30. /TASS/. Dozens of servicemen were arrested following the suppression of a mutiny in Niamey, the capital of Niger, Associated Press (AP) reported.

According to the news agency, footage showing dozens of detainees, mostly young soldiers, was broadcast by the RTN state-run television and radio company. Clashes continued for several hours in various areas of Niamey, after which security forces managed to gradually bring the situation under control, detain, and neutralize the participants in the uprising. For its part, the AFP news agency reported that several mutineers were killed during an operation by the presidential guard to regain control of Air Base 101. The Nigerien authorities have not yet released official figures on the number of detainees, fatalities, or injuries.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Niger Viktor Voropaev told TASS that Nigerien servicemen had requested assistance from Russia’s African Corps, which is stationed at Air Base 101 within the Niamey airport complex.

The mutiny began in the early morning hours of August 29. According to Niger’s Defense Minister Salifou Modi, a group of soldiers attempted to detain their colleagues at Air Base 101 and opened fire on several sites of strategic importance in the capital. Authorities subsequently announced that they had regained control of the city. The Niger Press Agency reported that the situation in Niamey had returned to normal.