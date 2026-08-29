Merz to impose separate sanctions against Russia ahead of elections to harm competitors

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to announce separate sanctions against Russia early next week, potentially including the expulsion of diplomats and the closure of the Russian House in Berlin, Politico reported.

According to the publication, Berlin plans to cite the recent drone incidents in Leipzig as a pretext for the measures, while government sources told Politico that a key objective is to weaken the Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of upcoming regional elections.

Politico, citing sources in Berlin, said Merz intends to blame Russia for the Leipzig incidents. The measures under consideration could include expelling Russian diplomats, closing the Russian House in Berlin and supplying Kiev with additional strike weapons.

The publication also pointed to domestic political considerations behind what it described as Merz’s expanded sanctions package. Parliamentary elections are scheduled in Saxony-Anhalt on September 6, followed by elections in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Berlin on September 20. Opinion polls show the AfD leading in all three, despite the German government’s accusations that the party is pro-Russian.

According to Politico, a new wave of anti-Russian rhetoric shortly before the elections could be aimed at weakening the AfD’s electoral position.

The newspaper added that Berlin is also considering summoning the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and carrying out "all kinds of sanctions interventions" within Germany as part of the planned measures.

Late on August 4, a UAV carrying an improvised explosive device was found on the grounds of Leipzig/Halle Airport near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft. The device’s detonator failed to activate. That same night, a second drone collided with a DHL cargo plane.

Ten days later, investigators reportedly found a third UAV, along with traces of a powerful explosive believed to be approximately 50 grams of hexogen. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the incidents as a "hybrid attack scenario" and did not rule out the involvement of "foreign states." The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.