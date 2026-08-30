No restrictions on air traffic in Gulf countries imposed — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Countries of the Persian Gulf have not imposed any restrictions on air traffic in the region amid reports of Iran’s missile attack on US ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a source in a Middle Eastern air traffic service has told TASS.

"No information from Persian Gulf air traffic controllers regarding any restrictions in their respective airspaces has been received," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic Republic’s Press TV television reported that the armed forces of Iran have fired missiles towards US ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Prior to that, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said on Sunday that US forces had struck two missile launchers on the island of Larak in southern Iran.