Placido Domingo to perform with Russian conductor Yuri Bashmet in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Renowned Russian conductor Yuri Bashmet will be invited to join world-famous opera star, Spanish tenor Placido Domingo as a special guest at his concert in Moscow on October 17. The legendary singer will travel to Russia with his son, singer Placido Domingo Jr., the press service for the event organizer Moscow Show said on Monday.

"On October 17, 2019, celebrated Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo will perform at the Crocus City Hall (concert hall in Moscow - TASS). Yuri Bashmet and Placido Domingo Jr. are special guests, Eugene Kohn is the conductor," the organizers reported.

The concert’s program will feature musical pieces of different genres, which Domingo has performed over the course of his 60-year career. "Opera arias and duets will be performed <…> classical Broadway musical theater and operetta pieces as well as crown jewels of Zarzuela - Spanish lyric-dramatic genre that alternates between spoken and sung scenes, which Domingo’s parents used to perform," the concert agency noted.

The repertoire of 78-year-old Placido Domingo boasts 150 parts, he sings in Italian, French, German, Spanish, English and Russian. The singer graced the stages of the most prestigious and famous opera theaters in the world - from Milan’s La Scala to the Bavarian State Opera in Munich. The tenor has received numerous awards, including fourteen Grammys, starred in many opera movies and fifty music videos.

In August, a scandal erupted when Associated Press reported that nine women had accused the singer of sexual harassment, while eleven more women put their accusation forward in September. The cases allegedly span around 30 years since the late 1980s. Domingo himself underlined that the accusations dating back three decades put forward by unnamed women aggrieve him. Nancy Seltzer, a spokesperson for Domingo, said that those close to him decisively reject the false picture the AP is trying to paint about the singer.

Artists and theaters around the world have come out in support of the Spanish singer, including Madrid’s Teatro Real and the Vienna State Opera. The Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo is the General Director, hired special attorney Debra Wong Yang to investigate the allegations. At the same time, a number of theaters and companies are changing the previously announced concert programs and performances, like the Winspear Opera House in Dallas, Texas, War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco, California and the Philadelphia Orchestra in Pennsylvania.