MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. France is paying the price for its severed ties with Russia with a loss of artistic and intellectual depth offered by Russian works, all while letting mindless American pop culture seep into the public consciousness, French philosopher Vincent Cespedes told TASS.

"As for what France is losing, that’s an easy one. It is losing the Russian aspect, rich in emotions, analytical depth, and a comprehensive understanding of human nature. There is only one field where France holds on to the Russian spirit: literature and theater. Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, and Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev in music - this is the Russia we love. We love Russia but we don’t know it, and we don’t want to get to know it," he pointed out before delivering a lecture at Moscow’s Gnessin Russian Academy of Music.

According to Cespedes, France and Russia used to maintain very close cultural ties, but today, the French propaganda machine seeks to push the narrative that Russia is an alien culture, something to be avoided. "As a result, the French have poor knowledge of Russia, which knows our country much better. There are at least three reasons for that. First, we are under strong American influence through Hollywood, movies, and music. Our cultural landscape is much more pro-American. Second, it’s French history, with Napoleon’s plans to conquer Russia and the idea of Russia’s inapproachability. <...> The third reason is that we simply don’t know Russian history. We don’t know the history of great Russian composers and scientists," he added.

Cespedes noted that he has now been to Russia on 21 separate occasions. At home, he seeks to build ties with Russia and promote intercultural dialogue, because he believes art should be separate politics.