Omsky-107 vessel runs ashore near Istanbul after being attacked by Ukraine — agency

ISTANBUL, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian dry cargo vessel Omsky-107 that sustained damage after being attacked by Ukrainian troops near Novorossiysk has run ashore near Istanbul’s Sile Black Sea neighborhood, the DHA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the crew evacuated from the ship in lifeboats following the attack. The dry cargo ship sustained damage, in particular, the bridge was badly burnt. The vessel drifted as far as Sile. Coastguard teams have been dispatched to the scene of the incident, the agency reported. Similar reports came from the maritime news portal 7deniz.net. The Turkish maritime authorities have not yet commented on this information.

The Omsky-107 dry cargo ship (IMO-8866759) was built in Romania in 1981. Its home port is Taganrog.