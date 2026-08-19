Israel sees US joint mechanism to resolve Gaza problem pointless — portal

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. Israel believes that establishing a mechanism with the United States aimed at quickly resolving new conflicts in the Gaza Strip and preventing ceasefire violations would be pointless, Al-Monitor portal quoted sources as saying.

Earlier, the Axios portal said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner agreed to create the mechanism. According to Axios, Egypt will also take part.

"Just as it is clear that Hamas will not disarm of its own free will, so it is clear that such mechanisms will not work," an Israeli diplomat told Al-Monitor.

"You can’t deal with emerging threats through mechanisms. Intelligence information comes in quickly and unexpectedly, and the response must be quick and unexpected. Waiting for some future assessment is futile."

Nevertheless, Israel agreed to the US proposal to establish the mechanism as one of the concessions in negotiations with Washington, Al-Monitor notes.