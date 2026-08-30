Putin may have brief conversation with UN chief on SCO summit’s sidelines

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. No separate meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is planned on the sidelines of the AShanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, but they may have a brief conversation, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Pesko said.

"We haven’t planned any separate bilateral meeting, but it’s clear that, as they’ll be taking part in the same multilateral forum, they’ll seize the opportunity to have a quick conversation," he told reporters, answering a corresponding question.