CIA chief proposes Putin-Trump-Zelensky meeting during visit to Moscow — Axios

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. CIA Director John Ratcliffe suggested holding a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the US, and Ukraine during his visit to Moscow this week, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Ratcliffe also sought to determine whether talks with Ukraine could be resumed with US mediation. On Friday, US officials informed Zelensky about these discussions. Washington had previously proposed holding a trilateral meeting. The news outlet emphasized that this was Ratcliffe’s first involvement in diplomatic efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

The CIA director visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Ratcliffe’s trip was related to contacts between the two countries' intelligence services. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin confirmed that he had met with the CIA director while he was in Moscow.