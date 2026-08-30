MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The defeat of the Kiev regime is drawing nearer every day, and the Ukrainian leadership understands this perfectly well, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Every day brings this defeat closer. They understand this perfectly well in Kiev. Unable to prevent it, even with the support of NATO countries, the Kiev regime is resorting to terrorist acts against civilian infrastructure and civilian sectors of the economy," he emphasized.

The spokesman reiterated that the Kiev regime is receiving and will continue to receive"an even more than adequate response" to its attacks on civilian sectors of the Russian economy.

"A week ago, incidentally, in an interview with you, the president stated that now, as the Kiev regime is pursuing a path of escalation and, moreover, extending military operations to civilian sectors of the economy. They are receiving an adequate response. Even more than adequate, and I have no doubt that this will continue to be the case," Peskov stressed.