Medvedev declares Russia's drone supremacy over rest of world

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia has fine-tuned its drones to be the best in the world amid the military conflict with Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, addressing the 3rd Festival of New Media.

"They [drones] are currently developing globally. Let me tell you, as a person who deals with this almost on a daily basis, I can say that we are certainly at the top. And it is because of the dramatic developments taking place in our country amid the military conflict," the senior Russian security official maintained.

Those fighting wars have always made technological breakthroughs, Medvedev said, calling this a wartime rule. "We will keep going about our business - what choice do we have. And we will continue to fight to be the best - there's no question about that," he concluded.