241 people saved from sunken vessel off northern Cyprus — authorities

ISTANBUL, August 30. /TASS/. As many as 241 from the FiloJet catamaran that sank off northern Cyprus have been rescued, the search for 18 more continues, President of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tufan Erhurman said.

"As of now, 249 people have foiund, regrettably, eight of them died. The search for 18 others continues," he told the TRT Haber television channel.

The vessel with 267 people aboard was caught in a storm shortly after setting sail, began to take on water and capsized at a depth of 514 meters.