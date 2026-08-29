Gunmen tried to enter hotel housing AES parliament members — Russian ambassador

NAIROBI, August 29. /TASS/. A group of gunmen attempted to enter the Bravia Hotel in Niamey, where members of parliament were staying for the first session of the parliament of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Russia’s ambassador to Niger Viktor Voropayev told TASS in an interview.

"There was an attempt by a group of gunmen to enter the hotel, but it was repelled," the diplomat said. Russian embassy staff are also temporarily working and staying at the hotel.

Voropayev attended a gala dinner at the hotel on the evening of August 28 for lawmakers taking part in the parliamentary session. That night, he heard sustained gunfire.

The first session of the ACS parliament is being held in Niamey from August 24 to 29. Members of the legislative assemblies of Chad and Togo were invited to attend the opening as guests. Most of the participants were accommodated at the Bravia Hotel.

The final session was scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on August 29 but was postponed following the mutiny.

According to the Niger Press Agency, citing Niger’s Minister of National Defense Salifou Modi, a group of military personnel attempted to confine their fellow servicemen to a barracks at Air Force Base 101 overnight on August 28-29 and opened fire at several strategically important facilities in Niamey.

Modi said the rapid response of security forces helped contain the uprising and gradually restore control over the affected facilities. The Defense Ministry called on residents to "remain calm and go about their business.".