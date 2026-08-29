Putin says Russia holds world's second-largest coal reserves

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin said Russia holds the world's second-largest coal reserves and remains a global market leader despite the industry's current challenges.

"Russia's coal, coke, iron ore, and other minerals, which nature has so generously endowed the country with, remain one of the foundations of the national economy today. Our country has the world's second-largest coal reserves, ranks third in coal exports, and sixth in production. Russia continues to hold a leading position in the global market despite the challenging period the coal industry is currently going through. The country also fully meets domestic demand for coking and thermal coal," the president said in a video message to miners on Miner's Day.

Putin said the industry maintained coal production at 440 million metric tons last year. It also continued to increase labor productivity, which rose 18% over five years.

"We will continue doing everything possible to develop the coal industry. We will address the optimization of transportation logistics, workplace safety, the quality of life of miners' families, and the improvement of cities and towns," he added.

Putin said miners are demonstrating through the successful adoption of digital innovations and high-performance equipment that "modern coal mining is an industry of the future." He also said the coal industry must prioritize workforce training and raise the prestige of mining professions.