Kremlin spokesman sees no grounds for better Russia-EU relations for now

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 29. /TASS/. There are no visible grounds for improving relations between Russia and the European Union; the Europeans are mobilizing military resources against Russia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"For now, I see no reason to hope for an improvement in our relations with Europe. The current politicians, the current generation of politicians in power, are confrontation-minded, not only in words but also in deeds. They are fully mobilizing Europe's military potential and directing it against our country, directly participating in military operations against us," Peskov said.

"We must be aware of this. We must, of course, remain open to building relations, and we are indeed maintaining our openness, but we must understand perfectly well who we are dealing with," he added.