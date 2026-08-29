Russia’s Far East sees 105 solid mineral deposits discovered this year — Kozlov

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A total of 105 solid mineral deposits have been discovered in Russia’s Far East since the beginning of the year, including the Televeyem deposit in Chukotka with reserves of nearly 27 metric tons of gold and 292 metric tons of silver, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov told TASS in an interview ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Since the beginning of the year, reserves from 105 solid mineral deposits in the Far Eastern Federal District have already been added to the state balance. Major discoveries include the Televeyem gold deposit in Chukotka, with reserves of 26.7 metric tons of gold and 292 metric tons of silver," he said.

Kozlov noted that at the same time, reserves of a number of minerals at 150 previously discovered deposits increased as a result of revaluation, recalculation and other work. The additions amounted to 102.4 mln carats of diamonds, 103 metric tons of gold, 807.8 metric tons of silver, 32,200 metric tons of copper, 12,600 metric tons of lead and 26,300 metric tons of zinc.

The minister previously told TASS that 136 solid mineral deposits were discovered in Russia in the first half of the year.