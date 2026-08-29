KURSK, August 29. /TASS/. The artillery units of the North battlegroup destroyed Ukrainian personnel and equipment overnight in the Kharkov and Sumy regions, a battlegroup official told TASS.

In total, 81 Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated, 15 drone positions and two ammunition depots were hit.

"Over the past night, the artillery crews of the North battlegroup, in coordination with operators of the unmanned systems troops, carried out over 480 fire missions in the Kharkov and Sumy regions. As a result of artillery and multiple rocket launcher strikes, a 155-mm howitzer, 15 UAV control points, two ammunition depots, 81 military personnel, and six units of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles were destroyed," the official said.