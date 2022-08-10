Joint Coordination Center tentatively approves passage of two ships to Ukrainian ports

UNITED NATIONS, August 10. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center has tentatively approved the passage of two grain-transporting ships to Ukrainian ports, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has authorized today the movement of two vessels, pending inspections, through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the statement says.

According to the document, the two ships - MV Petrel S and Brave Commander - will undergo inspections at Marmara Sea and, if cleared, will depart to Chornomorsk and Yuzhny (Pivdenniy) respectively.

Furthermore, joint inspection teams at Marmara Sea will also conduct inspections onboard outbound ships MV Mustafa Naciti, MV Sacura and MV Arizona on Wednesday.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations. The Joint Grain Export Coordination Center was launched in Istanbul on July 27.