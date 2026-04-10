US invites Russian Academy of Sciences to join Science20 — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. US National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt sent an invitation to the leadership of the Russian Academy of Sciences to join the work of the Science20 (S20), an engagement group under the G20, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev reported.

"The US National Academy of Sciences announced the launch of the Science20 initiative under the US chairmanship of the G20. The leadership of the Russian Academy of Sciences, which traditionally represents our country in this G20 public forum, has received a letter from President Marcia McNutt inviting it to join the Science20 work," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

Berdyev also noted that throughout 2026, a series of in-person meetings and video conferences will be held, dedicated to various areas of international scientific cooperation and the drafting of a final document. "On June 15-16, a meeting will be held in Washington on the topic ‘Strengthening Resilience to Natural Disasters through Cutting-Edge Technologies and International Cooperation.’ Prominent Russian scientists in the relevant fields have already received official invitations to the event," he noted.

The diplomat added that following the 2026 S20 meeting, a joint statement is expected to be adopted and that the US intends to circulate a draft version of it in the near future. "According to the work plan announced by the Americans, the leadership of the national academies of sciences of the member countries must agree upon and sign it no later than September 30," he said.