VOLGOGRAD, May 22. /TASS/. A court in Russia’s southern Volgograd Region has ordered the arrest of a man who burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque at the behest of Ukrainian special services, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.

Volgograd’s Central District Court arrested Nikita Zhuravel, a local resident, for two months, until July 20. He was detained on suspicion of public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed for the purpose of insulting the religious feelings of believers (part 2 of article 148 of the Russian Criminal Code).

Zhuravel burned a copy of the Quran in front of Volgograd’s cathedral mosque and posted a video of the act on a website controlled by the Ukrainian army’s center for information and psychological operations.

According to a video of his interrogation, he admitted his quilt, saying that he acted on instructions from Ukrainian special services in exchange for 10,000 rubles (around 125 US dollars). He also confessed to recording video of military facilities.