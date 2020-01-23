Russian large amphibious assault ship takes to sea for further trials

"The deployment to the sea will last several days, depending on weather conditions. The tests of the navigation system and artillery firings are envisaged," the spokesman said.

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Project 11711 large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov built by the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast deployed to the sea to continue the program of its trials, Shipyard spokesman Sergei Mikhailov told TASS on Thursday.

Last time, the large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov deployed to the sea in December 2019 for further trials. It was earlier reported that the final stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials aboard the Pyotr Morgunov would be combined with state trials. Shipyard spokesman Mikhailov said in December last year that the shipbuilders planned to deliver the warship to the Russian Navy in the first quarter of 2020.

The baseline Project 11711 lead large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren was delivered to the Russian Navy in June 2018.

On April 23, the Yantar Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down two warships of the modified Project 11711 that will differ from their predecessors by larger displacement, an altered superstructure and the ability to carry two Ka-52K ‘Katran’ attack helicopters.

Head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov told TASS at the Army 2019 international arms show that new large amphibious assault ships would be slightly wider and slightly longer while their displacement might reach 8,000 tonnes.

The Pyotr Morgunov is the first serial-produced Project 11711 warship designed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau. The contract on the warship’s construction was concluded with Russia’s Defense Ministry in September 2014 and the warship was laid down in June 2015.

The Pyotr Morgunov is the largest in its class and displaces 5,000 tonnes. The warship is expected to be accepted for service in the Russian Navy after all of its trials are over.

The Pyotr Morgunov will be able to take on its board 13 main battle tanks, or 36 armored personnel carriers or infantry fighting vehicles. An option is envisaged for taking a marine infantry battalion on its board.

The amphibious assault ship can also transport a reinforced marine infantry company with organic military hardware and land it with the use of pontoons.

The amphibious assault ship is armed with 30mm six-barrel artillery guns and two Kamov Ka-29 transport/attack helicopters in its deck hangars.

The Project’s lead ship Ivan Gren was floated out in Kaliningrad in May 2012. It was accepted for service in the Russian Navy on June 20, 2018. It arrived at the Northern Fleet’s man naval base of Severomorsk in late October.