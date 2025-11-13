Putin notes importance of expanding trade partnerships in face of global challenges

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the necessity to expand the geography of trade and economic cooperation and to open new avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships.

"In today’s environment of global challenges, it is essential to expand the geography of trade and economic cooperation, actively develop promising niches, and open new avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships, both bilaterally and within influential international and regional associations such as the SCO and BRICS," Putin said in his greetings to the delegates and guests of the 9th Congress of Russia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) published on the website of the Kremlin.

The system of chambers of commerce and industry has effectively represented the interests of the business community across all industries and regions of the country for years, he noted, adding that it also protects the interests of Russian producers, promotes their goods and services in global markets, and fosters a favorable business climate.

"Your contribution to improving industry-specific legislation and law enforcement, enhancing the attractiveness and competitiveness of our domestic jurisdiction is certainly indispensable. In this context, I would like to highlight the successful and highly relevant work of the Maritime Arbitration Commission and the International Commercial Arbitration Court under the CCI’s auspices," Putin said.