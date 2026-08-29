Nearly 70% of Germans note growth in US influence on their country during Trump's 2nd term

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. Approximately two-thirds of Germans believe that political developments in the United States have a greater influence on Germany today than they did several years ago, according to a survey by Forsa commissioned by the journal Internationale Politik.

The survey found that 67% of respondents shared this view. Another 18% said the influence of US political developments on Germany had remained about the same, while 11% believed it had decreased.

According to the pollsters, the view that US political developments have gained influence over Germany during Donald Trump’s second presidential term is prevalent across all major social and electoral groups.

Respondents in eastern Germany were more likely to perceive an increase in US influence than those in the west, at 78% and 65%, respectively.

Age also played a role. Among respondents aged 60 and over, 18% said US influence on Germany was lower today than several years ago. That view was shared by just 2% of those aged 18-29 and 6% of respondents aged 30-44.

The survey was conducted on August 14 among 1,004 respondents.