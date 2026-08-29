GENEVA, August 29. /TASS/. Switzerland has lost its neutrality not only in the eyes of Russia but also of Ukraine, as the Kiev authorities openly acknowledge, Russian Ambassador to Bern Sergey Garmonin told TASS.

The diplomat explained that a country is perceived as neutral "only if it behaves with equal impartiality toward both sides." In his view, "it is obvious that this is not the case with official Bern," as the Swiss authorities have "taken an unequivocally pro-Kiev position and consistently adhered to it" since 2022.

Garmonin noted that Switzerland had recently "earned praise from the leader of the Kiev regime" for precisely this position, after he said that "Switzerland has never been neutral in spirit."

"A highly telling assessment of Bern’s foreign policy. So, Switzerland has lost its neutrality in the eyes of more than just Russia," the ambassador stressed.

Earlier, Swiss President Guy Parmelin posted a video message on X congratulating the Kiev authorities on the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. In response, Vladimir Zelensky thanked Parmelin, noting that despite its neutrality, Switzerland "has never been neutral in spirit.".