Russian forces continue strikes on Ukrainian logistics facilities, ports

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces continued strikes on Ukrainian logistics centers and seaports used by Ukrainian forces on the evening of August 28 and overnight into August 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Yesterday evening and overnight into August 29, the Russian Armed Forces continued carrying out group strikes on Ukrainian logistics centers and seaports used by Ukrainian forces," the ministry said.

Strike on the warehouses of the Fim Service company, where components of the Flamingo missiles were stored

Russian forces struck the Fim Service logistics center in Kiev and the Kiev Region, whose warehouses were used to store components for long-range Flamingo cruise missiles.

"Strike drones and high-precision air-launched weapons hit the following targets in Kiev and the Kiev Region: the Fim Service transport and logistics center in the settlement of Chaiki, where warehouses were used to store components for long-range Flamingo cruise missiles," the ministry said.

Strikes on fuel tanker parking

Russian forces struck a fuel tanker parking area and fuel unloading sites at the port of Izmail, as well as a maritime transshipment terminal and 18 storage facilities containing military supplies at the port of Nikolayev.

"In addition, the following targets were hit at the port of Izmail: a fuel tanker parking area and fuel unloading sites intended for Ukrainian forces; at the port of Nikolayev: a maritime transshipment terminal, logistics centers used to unload and store military cargo, 18 storage facilities containing military supplies, and three fuel storage facilities used to supply Ukrainian forces," the ministry said.

Strike on terminal handling Western military cargo in Kalinovka

The Russian Armed Forces struck a logistics center in Kalinovka housing a customs terminal that distributes military cargo supplied by Western countries.

"Strike drones and high-precision air-launched weapons hit the following targets: <…> a logistics center in the settlement of Kalinovka, where a customs terminal was used to distribute military cargo arriving from Western countries," the ministry said.

Strike on depot storing launch boosters for FP-1/FP-2 drones

Russian forces struck an ammunition depot operated by Fire Point LLC, where components and launch boosters for FP-1/FP-2 drones were stored.

"Strike drones and high-precision air-launched weapons hit <…> an ammunition depot in the settlement of Milaya operated by Fire Point LLC, where components and launch boosters for FP-1/FP-2 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles were stored," the ministry said.