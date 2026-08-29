State Department warns Americans about possible unrest in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. The US Department of State has warned Americans about possible unrest in Ukraine.

According to an updated notice published on the department’s website on Friday, the State Department continues to advise American citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine due to the ongoing hostilities, placing the threat of "civil unrest" among the risk factors.

The document explains that this refers to instability on political, economic, religious, and/or ethnic grounds, which could lead to violence, major upheavals, and/or security risks.