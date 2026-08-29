Number of people injured in Ukrainian attack on Rostov Region rises to 11

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 29. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Rostov Region has risen to 11, with nine people, including four children, hospitalized, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max.

"According to updated information, three more people were injured in last night’s aerial attack in the Aksay District. A total of 11 people were injured in the drone attack on the Rostov Region. Two were referred for outpatient treatment. Nine people, including four children, are currently in hospitals in Rostov and the Aksay District," he wrote.

Doctors assess the condition of eight patients as moderate. One girl is in serious condition and has undergone surgery. According to Slyusar, doctors continue to provide all necessary care. The governor earlier said that seven people had been injured in the massive enemy attack on the Rostov Region.