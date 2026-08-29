Russia-Belarus trade up 12.5% since start of year — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 29. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Belarus has increased by 12.5% since the beginning of the year, which is a strong result, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.

"Our main area of cooperation - trade and economic ties - is developing successfully. Despite all attempts from outside to somehow influence this, according to our statistics, trade turnover amounted to almost $52 bln last year. That is a good result. And in the first six months of this year, it grew by another 12.5%," Putin said during the meeting.

The president noted that direct investment from Russia amounts to $4.5 bln. In addition, 2,500 companies with Russian participation operate in Belarus.