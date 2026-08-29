Switzerland to host 2028 World Judo Championships

GENEVA, August 29. /TASS/. The International Judo Federation (IJF) and the Swiss Judo Federation have signed an agreement to hold the 2028 World Championships in Lausanne, the IJF press service has announced.

Swiss Judo Federation President Sergei Aschwanden said, "The confidence placed in Switzerland by the IJF is both an honour and a responsibility. After the grand slams of 2026 and 2027, the 2028 World Championships will allow us to develop judo in all its aspects: sporting excellence, participation, inclusion and inspiration for a new generation of athletes. We want this event to create a lasting legacy for Lausanne, the canton of Vaud and Swiss judo as a whole."

In November 2025, the International Judo Federation reinstated Russian athletes' right to compete under the national flag and anthem at international competitions.