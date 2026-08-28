Moscow issued no ultimatums to Washington about its role in Kiev’s strikes — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow has not issued any ultimatums to Washington regarding US assistance to Kiev in striking the territory of Russia; diplomats simply put forward a question to their US colleagues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the RBC television in an interview.

"There was no ultimatum on our part," Lavrov said, when asked about an inquiry sent to the US Department of State in the wake of a yet another wave of the Kiev regime’s attacks on Russia. "There was a question on our part, because information is periodically leaked to the Western media on how exactly the administration of Donald Trump, which proclaimed the Ukrainian conflict to be 'Joe Biden’s war', is helping Ukraine with financial aid, weapons, intelligence data and so on."

Lavrov said that there have been "three or four such instances over the past couple of months."

"When such information resurfaces, we calmly send it to the US Department of State via diplomatic channels, asking them to confirm whether it is true," the top Russian diplomat added.