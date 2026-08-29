Early elections in Gagauzia to benefit everyone — Russian ambassador

CHISINAU, August 29. /TASS/. Constructive dialogue between Chisinau and the leadership of the autonomous region is needed to resolve the crisis in Gagauzia, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov said.

"It seems that the key to resolving any controversial issues should be constructive dialogue, without pressure and ultimatums, and holding elections in accordance with constitutional norms, including a 1994 Law on the Special Legal Status of Gagauzia. The sooner elections to the People's Assembly of Gagauzia are organized, the better it will be for all parties, including the authorities: it will get a legitimate partner for further negotiations," the Russian diplomat said in an interview with TASS.

He said that Russia strictly adheres to a 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other states, but has the right to its own assessment of what is happening in the autonomy, taking into account the close historical and cultural ties with the friendly Gagauz people.