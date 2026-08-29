GENICHESK, August 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s desire to stage a PR campaign around the "liberation" of Kherson in 2022 has made the city uninhabitable, Alexander Fomin, a deputy of the Kherson Regional Duma, told TASS.

"Today, Kherson is drained of its resources due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the TCC (Territorial Recruitment Center, an analogue of a military enlistment office), and it is deprived of the opportunity to survive the winter because of the inaction of the local authorities. The city is effectively uninhabitable because of Zelensky’s desire to stage a PR campaign around its ‘liberation’ in 2022," Fomin said.

Kherson, which is under Kiev’s control, cannot survive without Russia, even Ukrainian officials are forced to admit this, he added.

Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo previously told TASS that Kherson has become an expendable territory for the Kiev regime, which they are using as a human shield. According to him, the Ukrainian army is stationed among residential buildings, from where they conduct mortar fire and shell the city.

Kherson has been under Ukrainian control since the end of 2022, after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper to the left bank. All willing civilians -- more than 115,000 people — were also evacuated to the left bank.