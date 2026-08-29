Denmark suspends issuance of residence permits to Ukrainians of mobilization age

STOCKHOLM, August 29. /TASS/. The Danish Parliament has backed the government’s proposal to suspend the issuance of residence permits to Ukrainian men of mobilization age. According to parliamentary documents, the proposal was approved by 98 votes to 11.

Under the new rules, Ukrainian men aged 23 to 60 will no longer be able to obtain residence permits in Denmark under the special law for displaced persons.

According to the Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration, 47,600 Ukrainians have been granted residence permits under the special law. As of May 1, 2026, some 9,300 Ukrainian men aged 23 to 60 were still registered as residing in Denmark.

On June 25, Danish authorities introduced a bill amending the special law on Ukraine. Under the proposed changes, men aged 23 to 60 who are subject to mobilization in Ukraine will no longer be eligible for residence permits. They will be able to obtain permits only if they provide documents confirming their exemption from military service.

The amendments will apply only to applications submitted on or after June 25, 2026.