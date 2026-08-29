Greater Eurasian Partnership to help remove trade, investment barriers — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The formation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership will help remove barriers to trade and investment and establish more advanced economic ties across Eurasia, according to a message from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participants in the Dialogue of Young Diplomats from Greater Eurasian Partnership countries in Kazan.

The minister noted that the current stage of global development, marked by the strengthening of multipolar principles in international affairs, offers broad opportunities to create new and fairer mechanisms for global economic cooperation.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to form the Greater Eurasian Partnership is designed to consolidate integration processes on the continent, help remove barriers to trade and investment, and establish more advanced, balanced and reliable economic ties across the vast expanse of Eurasia," he said.