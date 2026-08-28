Russia to win both hot, economic wars — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The hot and economic wars will end in Russia’s victory, while the information war will continue indefinitely, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the New Media Festival.

"These two wars will end in our victory: the real, hot war and the economic war. There can be no doubt about it. As for the third, the information war, it is an endless process," Medvedev said.

According to him, information confrontations have lasted as long as humanity has existed and will continue indefinitely.