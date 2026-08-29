Russia, Belarus continue to work actively on international scene — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 29. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus continue to work actively on the international stage and strengthen the Union State, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"We continue to work actively on the international stage and strengthen the Union State," he stated at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin noted that the Union State’s Council of Ministers is scheduled to convene soon.

Furthermore, he mentioned Moscow and Minsk's active work on all international platforms, including the UN, the CIS, and the SCO.

"All of this, of course, will also be on our radar today," he added.