'Alarmist' report from IAEA spurred Israel's attacks on Iran — Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Western countries pressured the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into sending Israel a report that carried an "alarmist tone" to give it extra reason to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov pointed out that the IAEA secretariat drafted its latest report under intense pressure from Western countries, primarily Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"A lot of the language in this report was ambiguous, which was immediately seized upon by these four Western countries," Lavrov said speaking at a news conference.

"They drafted a resolution based on the report’s omissions or excessive hints from [IAEA] Director General [Rafael] Grossi," he continued. "This resolution was barely backed by the required half of votes in the IAEA Board of Governors, but which, in fact, with its deliberately alarmist tone, gave Israel an additional reason to launch the operation, justifying it, among other things, by the IAEA’s allegations."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict.

The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.