GENICHESK, August 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov and commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky to the detriment of the army, whose combat capability declined after their resignation, Deputy of the Kherson Regional Duma Yury Barbashov told TASS.

"It was necessary to eliminate the new favorite of the ‘party of war’ [Zelensky] at any cost. Regardless of the damage to the combat capability of the armed forces of Ukraine, which has actually decreased with the removal of Fyodorov and the resignation of Syrsky. Syrsky had to be removed in the form of bones thrown to dogs," the parliamentarian said.

He added that Fyodorov had become an alternative to Zelensky in the public consciousness of Ukrainians, which created a real threat to the head of the Kiev regime.

On July 14, Fyodorov was ousted from the post of the defense minister, partly due to a conflict with Syrsky. On July 16, protests against Fyodorov’s dismissal began in Ukrainian cities. Gradually, the protesters began to demand not only that Fyodorov be reinstated but also that Syrsky be dismissed. On the sixth day of the protests Zelensky dismissed Syrsky.