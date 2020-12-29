Russia was one of the first to help other countries amid pandemic — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia was one of the first to provide assistance to other countries amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also, it established wide cooperation in developing and providing anti-virus medications and vaccines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on the basic foreign policy results of 2020.

"Russia was one of the first to have provided active assistance to other countries in the struggle against COVID-19 and in overcoming the socio-economic effects of the crisis; it established wide cooperation in developing, manufacturing and providing anti-virus medications and vaccines," the Foreign Ministry said.

The commentary recalls that one of the most important aspects of foreign policy work was to promote the return home of more than 300,000 compatriots through evacuation flights. Alongside this urgent assistance was provided to those who found themselves in adverse circumstances abroad.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled President Vladimir Putin’s initiative for holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council for identifying solutions to acute problems of today. In principle, the idea was supported by other permanent members of the UN Security Council and welcomed by the world community.

"Russia proposed a positive, unifying agenda for the sake of global stability and predictability and for strengthening the central role of the UN as the main coordinating body in world politics. It urged partners to refrain from zero sum games and double standards and opt for an open and honest dialogue," the commentary runs.