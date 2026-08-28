US leaves European allies uninformed about details of CIA chief’s Moscow visit — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. The United States kept its European allies in the dark about the details of a recent visit to Moscow by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Bloomberg reported, citing European officials.

None of the European officials had been briefed by the American side on the details of Ratcliffe’s talks with the chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, the news agency said. Their assessments were based on their own intelligence and their understanding of how Washington tends to operate in similar situations, Bloomberg added.

According to it, in recent months, NATO member countries have been discussing the need to increase engagement with Russia at the level of both intelligence and the military to prevent miscalculations and misunderstandings.

The CIA director was in Moscow on August 25. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ratcliffe visited for contacts between the two countries’ special services. Naryshkin confirmed he had held a meeting with Ratcliffe when the latter visited Moscow.