Russia is averse to using nuclear weapons as deterrent - Liberal Democrats’ leader

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia is opposed to using nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence, as it adheres to the principle of minimizing civilian casualties, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said in a comment to American journalist Tucker Carlson.

"We could have used them long ago and won, but we always proceed from common sense and the principle of minimizing civilian casualties," Slutsky said. "We are opposed to using such weapons as a means of deterrence, as was the case in Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. We will not use such weapons; at least, I am absolutely convinced of that."

Slutsky stressed that Russia would respond immediately if the West supplied Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky with components for tactical nuclear weapons for use against Russia.

"It is difficult for me to predict how the actions of the Nazi regime and its patrons will unfold. If tactical nuclear weapons supplied by Zelensky’s patrons are used against us, then perhaps we will have to consider retaliatory measures. But this has not happened yet, and I sincerely hope it never will," he said.