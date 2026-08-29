Russian air defenses down 313 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 313 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 313 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles overnight over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov and Tula regions, the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea and the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea," the ministry said.