Foreigners fight in Ukraine, Russia eliminates them — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian forces destroy foreign troops in the special operation zone, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These foreigners are present [in the special operation zone], and we are eliminating them. Our military continues to carry out its mission," Peskov said, commenting on SVR's data on the deployment of French troops to Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said the General Staff of the French Armed Forces is preparing to send a military contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine to support Kiev.