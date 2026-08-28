Trump wants some Moon object to be named after him

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump hopes that an object of the lunar terrain or an astronomical object will be named in his honor.

While visiting the Johnson Space Center in Houston (Texas), he recalled that recently one of the lunar craters was named in honor of the late wife of astronaut Reid Wiseman.

"I wish they'd name something like that after me, Reid," Trump told Wiseman, who was standing next to him. "But I don't know. I'll have to get the [Texas] governor's approval," he added with a chuckle.

During his visit to the Mission Control in Houston, Trump also held a communication session with the astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He admitted that he would never agree to go into space.