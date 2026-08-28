Russia, US agree to continue developing business, humanitarian ties

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have agreed to continue working to develop business and humanitarian ties, as well as prepare for the participation of US representatives in upcoming international events, the Roscongress Foundation said following a meeting between Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, and Robert Agee, President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia).

"The parties discussed the further development of Russian-American dialogue and the participation of US representatives in international events organized by the Roscongress Foundation in Russia and abroad," the statement said.

The parties discussed the further development of the Russian-US dialogue and the participation of US representatives in international events organized by the Roscongress Foundation in Russia and abroad, the statement noted. Potential areas of cooperation include US participation in the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul, the 12th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures and the 6th Congress of Young Scientists. The participants also paid particular attention to the development of humanitarian ties between the two countries.

"The dialogue between Russia and the United States continues. The business and cultural sessions at SPIEF 2026 showed that there is a strong appetite on both sides for direct professional engagement. What matters now is to sustain that momentum and broaden the agenda to include culture, science, and education. The participation of our American colleagues in international events will allow us to strengthen contacts and move forward with new joint initiatives," Kobyakov said, as quoted in the statement.

Agee thanked the Roscongress Foundation for organizing SPIEF 2026 and holding two Russia-US dialogues, one focused on business and the other on culture. He also emphasized the American Chamber of Commerce’s interest in continuing these formats.

"We are grateful to the SPIEF organizers for the opportunity to hold two substantive dialogues, and we would like to continue this work. I am planning to visit the United States shortly to tell our partners about the events organized by the Roscongress Foundation in Russia and abroad, including the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul, the 12th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum, and the 6th Young Scientists Congress, and about the opportunities to take part in them. I am confident that participation in these events will help facilitate networking and identify specific areas for cooperation," Agee was quoted in the statement.